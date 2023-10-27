Sky: Children of the Light – Beta Demo (Steam)

Finally, after a mere 260 million downloads on consoles and mobile, Sky: Children of the Light’s magical MMO adventure is coming to PC!

For those unaware, Sky: Children of the Light is a beautiful heartfelt MMO from thatgamecompany, the creators of Flower and Journey. It was originally released on iOS back in 2019 and was later released on Android, Switch and Playstation, but finally PC users are going to be able to get their hands on it.

It’s a magical and tranquil adventure where you’ll encounter other players as you explore and solve puzzles in its vast open world, restoring light to a fallen kingdom. It’s a collaborative experience where you’ll meet players from around the world and help each other on your quests. It all makes for a very uplifting massively multiplayer experience that only thatgamecompany could pull off.

Download The Sky: Children of the Light Beta Demo Here (Steam)